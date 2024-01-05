KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,128,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth $59,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth $423,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 35.0% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,419,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 137.8% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLXE stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $177.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a return on equity of 185.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
