KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KLXE

Insider Buying and Selling at KLX Energy Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,027.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,027.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $137,166.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,578 shares in the company, valued at $458,261.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,128,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth $59,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth $423,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 35.0% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,419,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 137.8% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

KLXE stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $177.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a return on equity of 185.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About KLX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.