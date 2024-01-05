Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 18.9 %

Shares of KYMR opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,150,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

