Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

LH opened at $225.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.84.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after buying an additional 424,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after buying an additional 483,878 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

