Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Lazard stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.45. Lazard has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,565,000 after acquiring an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

