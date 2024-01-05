Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £3,353.36 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,336 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £3,353.36 ($4,270.16).

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 246.20 ($3.14) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.40 ($3.43).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 333 ($4.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305.50 ($3.89).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

