LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

LianBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIAN opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.15. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that LianBio will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LianBio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIAN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LianBio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 22NW LP increased its stake in LianBio by 1,466.1% during the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,070,455 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LianBio by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in LianBio by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 357,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

