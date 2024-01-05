Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 0.3 %

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

