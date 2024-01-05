LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,334 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $741,204.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690,616 shares in the company, valued at $30,676,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 194,611 shares of company stock worth $1,239,429 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,427 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

