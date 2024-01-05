Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Roth Mkm

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMNR. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Limoneira Price Performance

Limoneira stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $348.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,980,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 777,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 893,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 99,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

