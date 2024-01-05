LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $5.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of LPSN opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in LivePerson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LivePerson by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

