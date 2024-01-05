Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 69,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $457.87 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

