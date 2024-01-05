Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.07.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.
LMT opened at $457.87 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.97.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
