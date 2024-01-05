Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

LOGI stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

