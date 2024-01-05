Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 1,795,488 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 113,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

