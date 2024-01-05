LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in LPL Financial by 4,108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $232.68 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.