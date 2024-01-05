Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) vs. Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Head to Head Contrast

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 10.43% 5.19% 0.44% Orange County Bancorp 24.42% 23.75% 1.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

15.0% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Luther Burbank and Orange County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $262.61 million 1.99 $80.20 million $0.71 14.44 Orange County Bancorp $96.22 million 2.93 $24.36 million $5.40 9.24

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Luther Burbank and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

About Luther Burbank

(Get Free Report)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates full-service branches in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York, as well as loan production office. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.