MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.55.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $82.75 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,006,700.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,728 shares of company stock worth $27,359,636. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.