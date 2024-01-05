Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.87.

NYSE:MGA opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.73. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $68.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 58.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after acquiring an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

