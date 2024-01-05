Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.