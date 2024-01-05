Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $20.91 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.