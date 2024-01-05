Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Lowered to $24.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

