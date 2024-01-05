MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in MannKind were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 10.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MNKD. Wedbush initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,349,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.