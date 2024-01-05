Marc Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRNX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

