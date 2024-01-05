Mark Bridgeman Purchases 2,325 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £5,301 ($6,750.29).

Utilico Emerging Markets Stock Performance

LON UEM opened at GBX 230 ($2.93) on Friday. Utilico Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.26 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($2.98). The stock has a market cap of £452.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,666.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

Utilico Emerging Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Utilico Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

