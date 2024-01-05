Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 458 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 53.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $479.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.