Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 4,080 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

