Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 579 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPE. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $52,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $34.61 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

