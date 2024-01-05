Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

MRCY stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $63,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,916.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $63,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 and sold 4,431 shares valued at $170,963. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

