Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 796 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 98,059.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

