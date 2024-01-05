Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $113,663.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,045.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $113,663.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,045.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,405 shares of company stock worth $448,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

