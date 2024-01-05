Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK opened at $80.00 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

