Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $751,000 Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

LGIH stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

