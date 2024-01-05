Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $781,000 Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $115.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

