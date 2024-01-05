Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $821,000 Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NMI were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,198. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

