Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Macerich were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 193.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after buying an additional 12,992,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 867.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after buying an additional 7,829,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $22,702,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 87.2% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,315,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after buying an additional 1,544,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

