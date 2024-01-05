Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $897,000 Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.21 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

