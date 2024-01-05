Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $783,000 in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 55,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $672,458,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $48,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 13,096.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after buying an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 100.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after buying an additional 2,262,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hayward by 964.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 2,203,115 shares during the period.

Hayward stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.15 million. Research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

