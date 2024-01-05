Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $823,000 in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

