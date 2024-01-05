Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBP. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $789,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,574,171.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.8 %

FBP stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

