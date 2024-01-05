Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

