Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.67.

BOH stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

