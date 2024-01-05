Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $53.17 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

