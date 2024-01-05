Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Materion were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.19.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.58 million. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

