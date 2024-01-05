Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 122.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,970 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $28.66 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.