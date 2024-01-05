Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,079 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $197,666,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Rogers by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after acquiring an additional 564,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at $168,039,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

ROG stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $115.13 and a 52 week high of $173.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

