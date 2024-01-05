Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,548 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $3,045,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

