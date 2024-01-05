Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,760 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.
Steven Madden Stock Performance
Shares of SHOO stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.16.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Steven Madden Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.
Steven Madden Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Steven Madden
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.