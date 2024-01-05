Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,983 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $504,073.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,111.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $504,073.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,111.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,879 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORT. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.39. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

