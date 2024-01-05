Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 219 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $165.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 57.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

