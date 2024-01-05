Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,237 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tanger were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tanger in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tanger in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tanger by 84.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tanger by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is 119.54%.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

