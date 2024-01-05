Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,249 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Quarry LP raised its position in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

